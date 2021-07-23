PM Modi Announces Relief Of Rs 2L Each For Families Of Victims Killed In Raigad Landslides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Raigad landslide in Maharashtra. The statement came from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday and further mentioned that Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured people through the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Over 1,000 people have been rescued so far and 36 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra's Raigad after landslides caused by incessant rain.

PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured: PMO pic.twitter.com/g7Flr98Why — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Over 36 dead in Raigad's rain fury with evacuation underway

Over 1,000 people have been rescued so far and 36 people have died in the district due to landslides, 32 of them died in Talai and 4 in Sakhar Sutar Wadi, a district collector in Raigad district said on Thursday. The rescue operations which are still underway, include over 12 relief teams; two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The police mentioned that the toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise as Maharashtra faces continuous rain fury in the last few days.

The local administration in the landslide-hit districts has appealed to people stranded in their homes to come to their rooftops so that they can be easily spotted and rescued. Meanwhile, thousands of trucks were stuck on the national highway linking Mumbai with the southern technology hub of Bengaluru as roads were submerged in several places, a Maharashtra Government official said.

Heavy rains have led to four landslides in Raigad and have blocked the roads. The district collector also mentioned that last night due to the waterlogging of the roads, the rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force were delayed. The Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare also mentioned that the "NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater."

CM holds emergency meeting amid rising concerns

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, July 22 called for an emergency meeting to discuss the measures so as to take control of the floods in the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts of the state. The Chief Minister's office then informed that Thackeray had told the Disaster Management units and departments to remain alert, updated, and to begin rescue operations immediately.

Maharashtra officials also mentioned that hundreds of towns and villages were affected by the rains and left without electricity and drinking water. The neighbouring states of Karnataka and Telangana are also on high alert as some rivers in the states continue to overflow. India witnesses full-fledged monsoons from June to September every year that cause mass displacements and loss of lives across the nation.

(IMAGE- PTI/ANI)