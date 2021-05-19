PM Modi Assesses Damage Caused By Cyclone Tauktae, Announces Rs 1000 Cr Relief For Gujarat

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. In the meeting, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with the top officials briefed PM about the damages and current situation of the state. After taking stock of the evacuation efforts and the ongoing relief work for those affected PM announced that the Central govt will help in rebuilding damaged infrastructures:

An Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone-affected states, (Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and the UTs of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.)

Financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore, for immediate relief activities, to the State of Gujarat.

Union Government will deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the state to assess the extent of damage in the State, based on which further assistance will be given.

Immediate attention to be devoted to repairing the damaged houses and properties across affected areas.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to Cyclone Tauktae in all the affected states. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. GOI is in full solidarity with those affected and will provide them all possible support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2021

Prime Minister also expressed his complete solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone in different parts of India and expressed deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat and Diu.

Undertook an aerial survey over parts of Gujarat and Diu to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Central Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone. pic.twitter.com/wGgM6sl8Ln — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2021

ONGC barge rescue ops

Prior to the meeting, the Prime Minister spoke to senior officials and took stock of the operations being undertaken to rescue personnel from capsized Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) barge.

In the recent development, the Barge GAL constructor which was stranded in Satpati coast, all 137 people on board have been rescued. 237 people were on board in Barge 53O5 out of which 186 people have been rescued, 65 were reported missing, 22 dead. 196 people were on board in Barge SS3 and 100 people in Sagar Bhushan oil & gas where everybody has been reported safe. However, the search and rescue operations of ONGC personnel continues.

Cyclone Tauktae

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday. 45 people have lost their lives and 11 in Maharashtra. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed on Wednesday.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)