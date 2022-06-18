PM Modi Calls CM Himanta Biswas Sarma To Enquire About Assam Floods; Assures Centre's Help

As heavy rain continues to batter Assam with several thousand facing hardship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the flood situation which has cost at least 54 deaths.

Taking to his Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that PM Modi has called him and enquired about the flood situation in the state. Adding further, CM said that PM Modi expressed his concerns over the hardships being faced by the people due to the floods and landslides and assured the central government's help to the state.

"At 6 am today, Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji called me to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt," CM Himanta Sarma said in his tweet on Saturday. Humbled by PM Modi's reassuring generosity, added CM.

At 6 am today,Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity,Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt.



Humbled by his reassuring generosity. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2022

Assam floods

The rains which lashed the state from June 15 in Assam, have affected about 18.94 lakh people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority on Friday. The Assam SDMA also reported that as many as nine more people have lost their life due to the floods in the state, taking the overall death toll to 54.

The flood waters have submerged 43338.39 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts, as per the state government's data. Notably, Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level mark in many places of the state. As per the reports, about 3.55 lakh people have been affected alone in Bajali district followed by 2.90 lakh people affected in Darrang, 1.84 lakh in Goalpara, 1.69 lakh in Barpeta, 1.23 lakh in Nalbari, 1.19 lakh in Kamrup and 1.05 lakh in Hojai district.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps has already launched flood-relief operations in coordination with the civil administration in Assam from Thursday. Following heavy downpour in Assam, nine composite teams of Gajraj Corps have been working day and night in coordination with the local administration to carry out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Assam. Notably, this is the second such heavy downpour in Assam in under a month, as incessant rains bashed the state in late May, where over 40 people lost their lives and several lakhs were affected.