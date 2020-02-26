PM Modi Condoles Death Of 24 People Killed In Bundi Bus Accident In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the deaths of 24 people in a bus accident which took place in Rajasthan's Bundi.

As many as 24 people died and four others sustained injuries as a private bus fell into the Mej river in Bundi district on Wednesday morning. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed grief and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

"The news of the bus falling into the river in Bundi, Rajasthan is a cause of great grief. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the families of the dead and wish those injured in the accident will recover soon," PMO tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

राजस्थान के बूंदी में बस के नदी में गिर जाने के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस हादसे में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं, साथ ही कामना करता हूं कि हादसे में घायल हुए लोग शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 26, 2020

Rajasthan CM, Deputy CM condole Bundi accident, announce compensation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths of passengers and shared his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He wished for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in #Bundi in which 24 people have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej.. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loves ones in this tragedy. I wish speedy recovery to all injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 26, 2020

Deputy CM and state Congress president Sachin Pilot also condoled the deaths and prayed for the peace of departed souls.

Besides, the Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased.

About the Bundi bus mishap

At least 24 people died and four others sustained injuries as a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota–Dausa highway in Bundi district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The wedding party with 28 persons on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning when the driver apparently lost balance of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar told PTI over the phone.

The bus, subsequently, plunged into the Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing, Kumar said. Thirteen people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, he added. The deaths include 11 men, 10 women, and three children.

The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota, the SI further said. Most of the injured people were rescued with the help of locals in the village, he added.

