PM Modi Reviews Morbi Bridge Collapse Site; Meets Survivors At Civil Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Morbi to take stock of the rescue operations where 135 people died in the cable bridge collapse in the Machchhu river on October 30. PM Modi took an aerial review of the collapse site while the rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Army and the Navy officials.

#LIVE | PM Modi takes aerial review of Morbi bridge collapse site.



Tune in - https://t.co/7pMlDL7pJl pic.twitter.com/9yz7LXK3KI — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2022

Later, PM Modi also visited the civil hospital where the survivors of the horrific incident are being treated. He previously said that the focus should currently be on a relentless search operation and promised all possible help from the Centre to the state administration.

PM Modi, who was on a three-day tour to Gujarat for assembly elections, was scheduled to leave Gujarat on November 1 but extended his stay due to the incident. PM Modi was briefed by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on the progress in rescue ops.

#LIVE | PM Modi reviews rescue operations as he visits Morbi bridge collapse site.



Watch - https://t.co/u6vJXDyazm pic.twitter.com/dbKXETaDNK — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2022

On Sunday evening, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation regarding the Morbi bridge collapse. The meeting took place at the Gujarat Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and CM Bhupendra Patel, Sanghvi, and other top government officials were in attendance. While addressing the National Unity Day programme in Kevadia on October 31, PM Modi said that he 'rarely felt the pain' that he did after the incident in Morbi.

"I express my condolences to the families of the persons who lost their lives in the accident. In this period of grief, the government is with the families of the victims in every way. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since the incident. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government", he said in his address.

Meanwhile, the rescue operations are still underway and over 170 people have been saved by the deployed forces so far. On the other hand, the death toll stands at 135, out of which 49 are said to be children below the age of 15.