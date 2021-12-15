Last Updated:

PM Modi Deeply Saddened By Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident, Pays Condolences To Families

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi's thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the Andhra Pradesh bus accident saying that he was 'deeply saddened' by the incident. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi's thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those deceased. 

In an unfortunate incident, an APS RTC bus carrying 47 passengers from Aswaraopeta to Jangareddigudem met with a major accident in the West Godavari district leaving at least nine dead and 22 passengers injured. The police and locals immediately took up rescue operations to save the passengers who were stuck inside the bus. All injured passengers have been shifted to hospital for treatment. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for each passenger who died in the bus accident.

According to RTC and Revenue officials, there were 47 passengers in total and two crew members travelling in the bus. To avoid colliding with a lorry coming from the opposite direction on a bridge across the Jalleru rivulet, the APSRTC bus driver tried to manoeuvre his way through during which the vehicle is said to have plunged into the rivulet. The bus conductor and many other passengers survived with minor injuries after the window glass splinters struck them. Several of the injured passengers crawled out of the bus windows while the local people rushed to the spot to help people to safety.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told PTI over the phone from Eluru that the accident occurred when the bus was on its way to Jangareddygudem from Aswaraopet in neighboring Telangana. Rahul Dev said, "The bus hit the bridge railing and fell into the rivulet. We have so far recovered nine bodies, including five female passengers and the driver Appa Rao." 

(With Agency inputs)

