PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM To Take Stock Of Rain Situation; Assures Centre's Full Support

Keeping in view the rain situation in Gujarat and its adjoining areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the situation. During his telephonic conversation with the Gujarat Chief Minister, PM Modi enquired about the situation created by widespread and heavy rainfall in the state.

As per a statement by the Gujarat CM PRO, CM Bhupendra Patel provided full details to the Prime Minister about the heavy rains the state has witnessed in the last 48 hours, especially in the south and central Gujarat regions. Furthermore, he also apprised PM Modi of the situation that has resulted due to the incessant downpour.

PM Modi, during the conversation, assured the Centre's complete cooperation with the state and said that the government will extend all the possible necessary help including NDRF to tackle the situation.

Later, tweeting about the same, the Gujarat CM thanked PM Mod. "PM Modi received the details about the situation created by heavy rains in Gujarat in a telephone conversation. He assured all necessary help, including the NDRF, to address the situation. I thank the Prime Minister for taking care of the people of Gujarat," CM Patel tweeted in Gujarati.

Gujarat rains

Gujarat has been receiving heavy rains over the past few days leading to a flood-like situation in several pockets of the state. Also, water levels have risen in some of the rivers thus raising concern among authorities. Some of the worst-affected districts include Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge.

Waterlogging has been reported in several areas prompting the authorities to issue an alert in the rain-affected regions. Rescue operations are also being carried out in flood-affected areas. Also, schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday across the state due to incessant rains.

Due to the heavy rains, a major bridge on the road connecting the Panchol and Kumbhiya villages in the Tapi district also collapsed.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, July 10, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers in south Gujarat's districts for the next five days.

