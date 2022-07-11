Last Updated:

PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM To Take Stock Of Rain Situation; Assures Centre's Full Support

Prime Minister Modi on Monday spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the rain situation in the state and assured the Centre's full support.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Gujarat floods

Image: PTI


Keeping in view the rain situation in Gujarat and its adjoining areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the situation. During his telephonic conversation with the Gujarat Chief Minister, PM Modi enquired about the situation created by widespread and heavy rainfall in the state.

As per a statement by the Gujarat CM PRO, CM Bhupendra Patel provided full details to the Prime Minister about the heavy rains the state has witnessed in the last 48 hours, especially in the south and central Gujarat regions. Furthermore, he also apprised PM Modi of the situation that has resulted due to the incessant downpour. 

PM Modi, during the conversation, assured the Centre's complete cooperation with the state and said that the government will extend all the possible necessary help including NDRF to tackle the situation. 

Later, tweeting about the same, the Gujarat CM thanked PM Mod. "PM Modi received the details about the situation created by heavy rains in Gujarat in a telephone conversation. He assured all necessary help, including the NDRF, to address the situation. I thank the Prime Minister for taking care of the people of Gujarat," CM Patel tweeted in Gujarati. 

READ | Heavy rains in Telangana; Chief Secretary directs Collectors to take all preventive measures

Gujarat rains 

Gujarat has been receiving heavy rains over the past few days leading to a flood-like situation in several pockets of the state. Also, water levels have risen in some of the rivers thus raising concern among authorities. Some of the worst-affected districts include Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge. 

READ | Heavy rains in Kerala with orange alert in 4 districts, yellow alert in 8 others

Waterlogging has been reported in several areas prompting the authorities to issue an alert in the rain-affected regions. Rescue operations are also being carried out in flood-affected areas. Also, schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday across the state due to incessant rains. 

READ | Gujarat: Bus carrying 50 passengers falls into gorge near Saputara; 2 dead, many injured

Due to the heavy rains, a major bridge on the road connecting the Panchol and Kumbhiya villages in the Tapi district also collapsed. 

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, July 10, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers in south Gujarat's districts for the next five days. 

(Image: PTI)

READ | Gujarat: Valsad district flooded as river Auranga overflows, rescue ops underway
READ | Gujarat reports 546 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,37,921
First Published:
COMMENT