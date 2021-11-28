PM Modi Express Grief Over Nadia Road Accident; 'thoughts Are With Bereaved Families'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in a tragic road accident in West Bengal's Nadia. A total of 18 people were killed and five others injured during a funeral procession when a vehicle carrying the remains of the dead rammed into a stationary truck. 'Extremely pained by the loss of lives,' wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

The Prime Minister also prayed for the earliest recovery of the injured ones.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promises 'necessary assistance and support'

Offering 'deepest condolences to the bereaved families,' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised to 'extend every necessary assistance and support to the kin of the victims.'

Government of West Bengal will extend every necessary assistance and support to the kin of the victims. We are beside you in this sad hour.

Amit Shah expresses condolence

Tweeting in Bengali, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, 'The road accident that took place in Nadia district of West Bengal is very sad. My condolences to the people who lost their lives in this accident. God help them in this difficult situation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.'

West Bengal Guv expects support from Mamata Banerjee

Expressing sadness over the accident, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he is expecting 'all efforts from Mamata Banerjee to the family of deceased and injured.'

Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of road.



Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 28, 2021

What caused Nadia road accident

As per police officials, low visibility owing to fog may have led to the accident. According to the PTI report, six others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital or during treatment. Local people and the police shifted the injured to Shaktinagar General Hospital, where doctors, after examining their condition, referred the critical ones to another medical institution in Krishnanagar. One of those injured said he and others were heading to Nabadwip cremation ground from Chakdah when the accident took place.

4 lives lost as lorry overturns in West Bengal's Siliguri

In a separate incident, earlier on Thursday, a lorry laden with boulders overturned in Siliguri in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, killing four people and injuring at least three others. A crane was used to move the toppled lorry, under which several pedestrians were trapped. A total of seven people were rescued from the spot and rushed to two local hospitals.

Image: PTI