PM Modi Expresses Anguish At Jhunjhunu Road Accident

Press Trust Of India

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the road accident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu in which 10 members of a family were killed.  "Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO tweeted quoting him.    Ten members of a family were killed and eight others injured after a jeep rammed into a tractor-trolley that was parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

    The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway. PTI KR ANB ANB

