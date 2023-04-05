PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Sikkim Avalanche

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives that occurred in a massive avalanche in the northeastern state of Sikkim. Assuring that rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected, PM Modi hoped for the recovery of the injured victims.

Expressing grief on the deaths caused due to the avalanche that hit Sikkim, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

Apart from PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the tragic incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims. "I am deeply distressed to learn about an avalanche in Sikkim that claimed many lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish for speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu tweeted.

Sikkim avalanche death count rises to 7

After a massive avalanche struck Sikkim on Tuesday, April 4 at Mile 14 on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg in East Sikkim, a total of seven tourists are reported to have lost their lives in the incident. According to news agency PTI, 13 tourists were injured, while nine of them have been discharged from the hospital after getting treatment.

Gangtok District Collector Tushar G Nikhare informed that a woman and a child were among the seven dead. He further said that the deceased were from Nepal, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Notably, dozens of tourists were present at the spot when the avalanche occurred. As per the visuals accessed by Republic, a few of them were trapped under the snow while others tried rescuing them by digging around the area.