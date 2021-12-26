PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Noodle Factory Blast At Bihar's Muzaffarpur

In a tragic incident, at least six people died and several were left injured when a boiler exploded inside a noodle-making factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Responding to the accident, Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "The accident in a factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Also I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर की एक फैक्ट्री में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2021

Bihar water resources department minister Sanjay Kumar Jha informed that the government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased persons.

The Bihar Minister took to Twitter to express condolences and wrote, "The accident in a private company in Bela, Muzaffarpur is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery. An ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased along with other anticipated benefits."

मुजफ्फरपुर के बेला में एक निजी कंपनी में हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद है। इसमें जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।



मृतकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपये अनुग्रह अनुदान के साथ अन्य अनुमान्य लाभ दिये जाएंगे। — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) December 26, 2021

Boiler blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

According to District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Pranay Kumar, six people lost their lives after the boiler explosion took place at around 9.30 am inside a unit at Bela industrial area, that manufactures noodles and other snacks. As per top officials, the rescue operation was underway and more details on the incident were awaited. The death toll is likely to rise, as per the officials.

Though it is learnt that people who died were the employees of the factory, their identities are yet to be ascertained. It is also not known as to how many workers were present inside the factory when the incident occurred.

The District Magistrate informed that the sound was heard in near and far buildings of the region. The impact was so strong that several other buildings in the area were blown away which reduced the factory to rubble.

Tea shop blast in Kerala

Earlier on December 21, in a blast that took place at a village tea shop in Kerala's Anicadu, a man's palm was cut off and five others were injured. "None of the injuries are critical, but a person's palm was severely damaged in the blast. A portion of the palm was spotted in the destroyed shop," a police officer told PTI.

Image: ANI