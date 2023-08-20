PM Modi Expresses Pain Over Deaths Of 9 Army Soldiers In Ladakh, 'Their Rich Service...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after the deaths of nine Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in an accident 7 km short of Kyari town after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 60-foot deep gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh.

"Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest," PMO said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. A total of 10 Army personnel were present inside the vehicle when it fell into a deep gorge. The Army team consisted of 311 Medium Regiment (Artillery). Upon receiving information regarding the incident, a team of local police officials went to the spot and all the injured were shifted to the Army MI room. Unfortunately, eight personnel died on the spot, while one personnel succumbed to the injuries while being taken to Leh Hospital. There were a total of 3 officers, 2 JCOs and 34 jawans in three vehicles including one gypsy, a truck and an ambulance.

Home Minister, Defence Minister condole death of Army personnel

Expressing grief over the deadly accident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Mourning the loss, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said, "Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery."