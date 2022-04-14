PM Modi Extends Condolences To Kin Of Those Killed In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru Factory Fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 14, extended condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly”, said PM Modi in a tweet.

Eluru factory fire

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh and at least six people were reported dead and 10 to 12 others were injured.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Sharma said the fire incident at a pharmaceutical unit at Akkireddygudem was possibly caused by a nitric acid leak. About 18 victims were working in Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical plant when the fire broke out at Akkireddygudem in the West Godavari district. In two hours, the fire was brought under control.

It has been learnt that four of the six who died were migrant workers from Bihar and so far, two of the victims' bodies have been recovered. The people who died in the fire incident were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das.

Andhra Pradesh Govt assures Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia each to kin

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 5 lakh to those who were injured in the tragic accident. He also declared Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries. Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed anguish over the Eluru district's fire accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families

A reactor blast due to a gas leak is likely to have caused the fire. The Superintendent of Police and the District Collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the fire incident that claimed the lives of six people.

(Image: ANI/PMINDIA.gov.in)