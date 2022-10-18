PM Modi, President Murmu Express Deep Grief At Loss Of Lives In Kedarnath Chopper Crash

A chopper en route to Kedarnath crashed near the Lincholi area in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath right after takeoff on Tuesday, October 18.

The Uttarakhand government informed that seven people, including two pilots and five passengers, who were travelling onboard died in the crash. Following this, anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."

Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 18, 2022

Expressing condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, President Droupadi Murmu said, "The news of the death of six pilgrims including two pilots in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

केदारनाथ धाम के पास हुए हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में पायलट सहित कई तीर्थयात्रियों के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 18, 2022

Amit Shah, Pushkar Singh Dhami express condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

After receiving information regarding the crash of a private firm's chopper with six Kedarnath pilgrims onboard, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The incident of the crash of the helicopter carrying the pilgrims in Kedarnath is extremely disheartening. I express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief.”

केदारनाथ में श्रद्धालुओं को ले जा रहे हेलिकॉप्टर के क्रैश की घटना बहुत दुःखद है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गवाने वाले सभी लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 18, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Kedarnath chopper crash. The Chief Minister also said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic helicopter crash incident.

Taking to Twitter, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “I received the sad news of some casualties in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and district administration teams have reached the spot and relief & rescue work has been initiated. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident.”

केदारनाथ के समीप गरुड़ चट्टी में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। राहत और बचाव कार्य हेतु SDRF और जिला प्रशासन की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। इस दु:खद घटना के विस्तृत जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 18, 2022

On Tuesday, a private firm's chopper crashed near the Lincholi area in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. According to Uttarakhand government officials, seven people including two pilots and five passengers, who were travelling onboard died in the crash.

Kedarnath chopper crash: 7 feared dead including 5 pilgrims and 2 pilots. Tune in - https://t.co/YqHqeFPOs2 pic.twitter.com/AzwJ6lp4QT — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

After getting the information regarding the crash, the police as well as State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the crash site to carry out the search and rescue operation. The crash reportedly took place 2-2.5 km away from Kedarnath holy shrine. As per the preliminary information, the helicopter-- Bell 407 belonging to private firm Aryan Aviation, carrying pilgrims from Phata, crashed due to a technical snag. The visuals coming from the crash site show mountainous terrain and low-hanging clouds.