PM Modi Reviews Baghjan Blowout & Fire Situation; Well Likely To Be Capped On July 7

On Thursday, June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in which he reviewed the situation arising out of the gas leak and the fire at the Baghjan oil well. This meeting was attended by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials. Assuring the people of Assam that the Centre was fully committed to providing relief and rehabilitation to the affected families, the PM expressed solidarity with the state government in this difficult time.

Additionally, the PM directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry to study and document this incident. According to him, this would prove beneficial for the future. During the meeting, it was revealed that a detailed plan had been drawn by Indian and foreign experts to control the flow of gas from the well. Moreover, the Prime Minister's Office stated that there was a proposal to cap the well on July 7 after taking necessary precautions.

Reviewed the situation in the wake of the Baghjan fire tragedy in Assam. Centre and state government are working to ensure proper relief and rehabilitation to those affected. https://t.co/X0Cz6bVUDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2020

Baghjan-5 well incident

Set up by Oil India Limited in 2006, the Baghjan-5 well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres. The blowout at this well occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations- servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas.

The well caught fire at around 1.14 pm on June 9. As per reports, the blaze was so huge that it could be seen from a distance of more than two km. The Indian Air Force deployed three fire tenders to douse the massive fire after a specific request from Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Oil India Limited (OIL) in a statement said that two of its employees, Durlov Gogoi and Tikheswar Gohain had died during the fire fighting operations. 4 other persons who sustained minor injuries were rendered immediate medical help.

