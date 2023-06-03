PM Modi Reviews Situation At Odisha Train Accident Site; Meets Victims In Hospital

PM Modi met with the injured victims at Balasore hospital after his visit to the train accident site. The triple train tragedy that occurred in Odisha's Balasore district has so far claimed the lives of 261 people and left more than 900 people injured. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railways Minister along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan briefed him on the ongoing restoration work. A South Eastern Railway official had prior to PM's visit informed PTI that the rescue operations at the site have been completed, and all injured individuals have been shifted to various hospital facilities in Odisha.

PM Modi's Actions on the Situation

The Prime Minister stressed the speedy aid to be provided to the victims affected by the train tragedy during the meeting. Before visiting the accident site, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the incident that took place on June 2. The meeting included a detailed assessment of the situation and was attended by Amit Shah, the Home Minister, and Atul Karwal, the Director-General of the National Disaster Relief Force. They discussed aspects related to rescue, relief, and medical attention for the affected individuals. The railways minister and other railway officials provided the prime minister with a "situational report," which included details of the triple train tragedy. PM Modi spoke with the Union Health Minister and the Cabinet Secretary on-site, emphasising a whole-of-government approach to managing the aftermath. He instructed them to coordinate with the Odisha government to ensure that the bereaved families do not face inconvenience and that those affected continue to receive the assistance they require. The Prime Minister stated after his visit, "Whoever is responsible won't be spared, and whoever is responsible will be held accountable."

Odisha CM’s reaction

Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Speaking to ANI, Patnaik described the train accident as extremely tragic and expressed his gratitude towards the local teams and people who worked overnight to save individuals from the wreckage. He emphasised the importance of railway safety and stated that such cases are handed over to the Railway Safety Commission for investigation. Patnaik also mentioned the absence of an anti-collision device on the train and highlighted the need for rescue operations and the restoration of normalcy.

#WATCH | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, "...extremely tragic train accident...I have to thank the local teams, local people & others who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage...Railway safety should always be given the first preference...The people have been… pic.twitter.com/PtyESk4ZuB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Reaction from different States

West Bengal CM and former Railways Minister expressed her views on the accident, stating that it happened due to the improper installation of accident prevention equipment. She emphasised the importance of railway safety and called for an investigation by the Railway Safety Commission. She also mentioned the absence of an anti-collision device on the train and stressed the need for rescue operations and the restoration of normalcy.

#WATCH | At the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident, West Bengal CM and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee says, "Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such… pic.twitter.com/aOCjfoCbvF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a Twitter post said that he inquired about the well-being of the injured passengers and wished for their earliest recovery. The minister also added in the tweet that "providing the best medical care to the injured and ensuring the well-being of all affected individuals is their top priority."

Inquired about the well-being of injured passengers and wished for their earliest recovery.



Providing best medical care to the injured, saving lives and ensuring well-being of all people affected by the mishap is our top priority. Thank all agencies involved in the rescue… pic.twitter.com/ebpsWFMqwg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 3, 2023

Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers reached Chennai airport this morning to assist in the rescue and relief operations. This came after MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, spoke with Naveen Patnaik regarding the train accident. Other state ministers have also spoken with Odisha's CM to convey their condolences regarding the Balasore train accident.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reach Chennai Airport.



They are travelling to Odisha's #Balasore where a collision between three trains left 238 dead pic.twitter.com/1BXjMEVGb8 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Rescue and Relief efforts

Railways Minister Vaishnaw stated that since last night, the Railways, NDRF, SDRF, and the State Government have been collectively engaged in the rescue operation. Complete mobilisation has been done from Balasore, Bhubaneswar, and Tatanagar. In the wake of such a significant tragedy, an array of agencies, including the armed forces, relief units, railways, healthcare workers, and local citizens, have been working tirelessly to expedite relief and rescue efforts.

Nine NDRF teams, five ODRAF units, and 24 Fire Services & Emergency units were engaged in the rescue operation. Tower light arrangements were made for nighttime operations. More than 100 medical teams with paramedical staff, along with medicines, were mobilised to the accident site for medical treatment. Additionally, over 200 ambulances have been engaged in shifting injured individuals to hospitals. Food and drinking water have been arranged for stranded passengers at various stations, and 30 buses are providing transportation to the stranded passengers. Approximately 1,000 injured persons have been shifted to hospitals at Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Cuttack. Free medical treatments are being provided to the injured persons at government and private hospitals. According to reports, the district hospital in Balasore resembles a warzone, with injured individuals lying on stretchers in the corridors, and rooms filled with extra beds to accommodate the influx of people. The medical staff is doing their best to assist as many patients as possible. This tragic incident has deeply affected both the nation and the world, and various foreign ministers have also expressed their condolences.