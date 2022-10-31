'Rarely Felt Such Pain': PM Assures Support To Morbi Bridge Collapse Victims' Families

A visibly emotional PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse while addressing the National Unity Day programme in Kevadia on Monday. Extending solidarity with the kin of the victims, he explained the steps taken by the government in Gujarat and at the Centre as far. He also assured the people of the country that no stone will be left unturned in relief and rescue operations. Referring to the resolve of the late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, the PM stressed the need to fulfill one's duty during difficult times.

PM Modi remarked, "I am in the city of Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. I may have experienced such grief hardly ever in life. On one hand, there is a grief-stricken heart filled with pain and on the other hand, there is the path of Karma and duty. I am among you today because of duty. But my mind filled with compassion is among the family members of the victims. I express my condolences to the families of the persons who lost their lives in the accident. In this period of grief, the government is with the families of the victims in every way."

"Since yesterday evening, it (Gujarat govt) is engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Central government is also giving complete assistance to the state government. NDRF teams have been deployed in rescue operations. The Army and Air Force are also engaged in relief operations. Alacrity is being shown in hospitals where people are undergoing treatment. Priority is being given to ensure that people face the least possible problems. After getting the news of the accident, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai reached Morbi at night only. Since yesterday only, he is spearheading the relief and rescue operations," he added.

The PM elaborated, "The state government has also formed a committee to investigate this accident. I assure the people of the country that no stone will be left unturned in the relief and rescue operations. Today, this occasion of National Unity Day is inspiring us to face this difficult time and stay on the path of duty. We should keep working in difficult circumstances learning from Sardar Patel's patience and readiness."

Morbi bridge collapse

In a monumental tragedy, at least 132 persons died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. As per eyewitnesses, the bridge was crammed with people including women and children when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. The state government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy.