PMO Reviews 'sinking' Joshimath Situation; Border Management Secy & NDMA To Visit

The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday held a high-level meeting on the Joshimath subsidence issue amid alarm in the region due to the sinking of land and cracks in structures, including homes, at several places.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra, held the review meeting with the cabinet secretary SS Sandhu, Uttarakhand DGP, other officials of the Centre and members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It was also attended by administrators from Joshimath and a senior official from Uttarakhand.

"First of all, this is the effort that no one should be harmed, people should be shifted from where there is a risk, and the reasons should be found out quickly. The Government of India has spoken to the experts, and even tomorrow the team of experts are reaching Joshimath," Sandhu said.

Government agencies and experts are assisting the state government to prepare a short, medium and long-term plan. One NDRF team and 4 SDRF teams have already reached Joshimath.

Joshimath crisis: Border Management Secy & NDMA to visit on Monday

On Monday, the Secretary of Border Management and members of the NDMA will visit Uttarakhand. According to officials, NDMA, National Institute of Disaster Management, IIT Roorkee, Geological Survey of India, Central Building Research Institute and National Institute of Hydrology will study the situation and give recommendations, they said.

Meanwhile, Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone and more than 60 families living in houses with cracks in the sinking town have been shifted to temporary relief centres.

At least 90 more families have to be evacuated, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said adding that relief centres have been set up at four-five places in the Himalayan town.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Central government to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge to look into Joshimath's subsidence issue and rehabilitate the affected families.