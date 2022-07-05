Police Arrest 4 For 'vandalism' At Betukandi Dyke That Led To Floods In Assam's Silchar

Uncovering a series of shocking details in connection to the breach of the embankment of the Barak river, the Assam police have arrested four people so far. The four men are suspected of being behind the 'vandalism' at the river bank which led to the devastating floods in the entire Silchar town last week.

As per the police investigation, it has been revealed that the floods were caused due by activities of some 'anti-social elements' which led to massive damage to the embankment in Bethukandi in the Barak valley. After the massive floods affected several districts in the valley, doubts were raised regarding the sudden breach, and an investigation was carried out. It was found that the floods did not occur due to natural reasons but instead some persons were responsible for having caused the deluge.

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also ordered an investigation into the matter and directed the police to arrest the culprits. A video of the breach was also accessed by the police and was seen by the CM himself. While visiting the Barak valley last week, CM Sarma also confirmed that a total of six people were involved in the act.

On the basis of the video and deep investigation, the Cachar police arrested the four accused identified as Kabul Khan, Mitu Hussain Laskar, Nazir Hussain Laskar, and Ripon Khan, from different locations. Search operations are still on for the others who can be involved.

Assam floods

Notably, the Silchar town in Assam witnessed one of the most devastating floods in its history after water from the Barak river entered localities following a breach at the Betukandi dyke, affecting over 1 lakh people.

The three most affected districts in the valley including Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi were badly devastated while lakhs of people were displaced. The valley face massive damage and destruction to public property and at least 50 people lost their lives in the floods.

(Image: Republic/PTI)