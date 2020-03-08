Portion Of Haryana Flyover Collapses Within Six Month Of Its Unveiling

A part of a flyover at the Delhi-Jaipur rail line near Pataudi in Gurugram collapsed on Saturday, six months after its inauguration. The flyover was unveiled by the Haryana Public Wealth Department in September 2019.

Gurugram: A portion of a flyover at Delhi-Jaipur Rail Line near Pataudi collapsed today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cAMfK7r5e6 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

As of now, no loss of life or property has been reported. A Sarpanch of the village has alleged that the use of poor material and unseasonal rainfall has caused the part of the flyover to collapse.

"This is because of the carelessness that was showed by the authorities. The authorities never showed up when this flyover was being constructed," Pradeep Kumar, Sarpanch, Pahari Village told ANI.

14-year-old boy dies as wall collapses amid heavy rains

On Friday, heavy rainfall had caused a wall collapse that killed a 14-year-old boy in Noida, police said.

The boy, Vikram, lived with his mother, a vegetable seller, and sister in a shanty in Chhijarsi under Phase III police station limits, they said.

"A wall near the shanty collapsed around 6.20 pm, leaving Vikram, his sister and her friend injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the boy dead," a police spokesperson said.

The two girls, both minors, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said. DCP Central Noida Harish Chander said the girls are out of danger. The police spokesperson said personnel has been deployed at the site of the incident and further legal proceedings are underway. Noida and nearby areas received heavy rains on Friday afternoon. Waterlogging occurred in several spots in the city.

