Portion Of Mysuru's Maharani’s Science College Collapses Following Heavy Rains In K'taka

In another incident of damage caused due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka, a portion of Maharani’s Science College in Mysuru collapsed on Friday, October 21, owing to the incessant rains over the last few days. However, no injuries have been reported so far. Notably, equipment and materials from the chemistry laboratory worth over Rs 40 lakh were crushed as the wall of the ancient college collapsed.

A major tragedy was averted because of the alertness of the head of the chemistry department of the college, who noticed a crack in the wall of the lab on the first floor. He then informed the college principal about the same. Following this, the principal asked the staff to cut off the power connection to the portion of the laboratory and lock it, as a precautionary measure.

According to the sources, the non-maintenance of the college building is one of the prime reasons which led to the collapse. This is not the first such incident of damage reported in Karnataka. Previously portions of several heritage buildings, including the Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market, and Fire Station, have also collapsed in Mysore city.

Notably, the Maharani Science College in Mysuru is a 106-year-old college, which was established in 1917. The college has over 3000 students and 350 teaching faculty staff.

Similar incidents in past

Portion of Amba Vilas Palace collapses: A portion of the fort of Amba Vilas Palace, which is also a heritage site, collapsed earlier on October 18. The Mysuru palace board, responsible for the maintenance of the fort, started repairing it.

Part of Devaraja Market collapses in 2016: A part of the century-old Devaraja Market in Mysuru collapsed in August 2016. No one was injured in the incident. The market was constructed during the reign of Mysuru Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Lansdowne Building Wall Collapses in 2019: A portion of the wall of the rear part of the Lansdowne building collapsed in 2019 following the weakening of the walls. However, no one was injured in the incident. Earlier in 2012 as well, a portion of the Lansdowne Building collapsed killing four persons.