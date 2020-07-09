Portion Of Ceiling Collapses At Finance Ministry's North Block Office, One Person Injured

3 days ago
4 killed in rain-related incidents in U'khand, Gujarat; Odisha braces for heavy rains
A portion of the ceiling collapsed on the second floor of the North Block that houses the Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday. One official was injured in the incident, as per sources.
The video that has come to light shows the portion of the roof having collapsed. The incident took place in the early hours of July 9. The visuals show one person seeking shelter while the injured person can also be seen.