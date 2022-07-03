Pregnant woman run over by tanker in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) A pregnant woman was killed while her husband and minor daughter were injured after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a tanker here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Mirzapur road under the Gopiganj police station area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Gopiganj, Brijesh Kumar Singh said, "One Chhotu, his wife Patti Devi (25) and five-year-old daughter Riya were travelling on a motorcycle when the two-wheeler was hit by a tanker from behind." Devi, who was pregnant, came under the truck and died on the spot. Chhotu and Riya were thrown to the other side of the road. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The tanker driver has been arrested, the police said. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)