President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Due To Cloudburst In J&K

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed his grief over the demise of people due to flash floods out of a cloudburst in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of people due to a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. I wish success in the extant relief and rescue operations for the missing and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Central Government is closely looking into the situation and that all possible assistance is being made available in the areas affected. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of all.

"Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," the PM tweeted.

National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah, too, expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the ones missing so far.

“Terrible news coming in this morning from Kishtwar, where a cloudburst has struck the upper reaches. Praying that the people missing are recovered safe and sound. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” said Omar Abdullah.

At the same time, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti came up with her sympathies with the ones who have lost their loved ones and extended her prayers for the missing.

“Distressed to hear about the cloudburst in Kishtwar today. My deepest sympathies with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers for those missing,” Mufti said in a tweet.

On the other side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has spoken to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the cloudburst.

Manoj Sinha said that the Army and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are working intensely to rescue people and find out the missing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a severe weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, predicting widespread heavy rain capable of causing flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The Indian Army has sent a 22-member party led by Captain Vivek Chauhan for rescue operations in Kishtwar.

So far at least four bodies have been recovered and about 30-40 people are missing, after the cloudburst in the Gulabarg area of Kishtwar on Wednesday morning. Eight to nine houses have got damaged. The rescue operations have been launched, said the deputy commissioner of Kishtwar.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)