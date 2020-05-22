Amphan Aftermath: President Kovind Extends Support To WB CM; Says 'Nation Stands United'

In wake of the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan, President Ram Nath Kovind apprised about his conversation with Governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to enquire about the situation following the large-scale loss of life and property caused by Cyclone Amphan. At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in West Bengal due to the extremely severe cyclone. Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

Taking to Twitter, the President extended full support to the affected people in every possible way and exuded confidence that the official machinery will strive hard to ensure efficient rescue and relief operations.

Furthermore, the President extended his prayers to the people affected and hoped for normalcy in the cyclone-affected parts.

PM Modi Announces Rs 1000 Cr Aid To WB

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after conducting a review meeting in Basirhat with CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and other state and PMO officials on Cyclone Amphan said that state and central governments stand with the people who have been affected by the cyclone which has left 80 people dead and thousands homeless. Accordingly, he made a number of relief announcements and assured more.

PM Modi said, "In the month of May, the country was busy with elections and at that time we had to combat a cyclone that battered Odisha. Now, after a year, this cyclone has affected our coastal areas. People of West Bengal have been worst affected by it. State and central governments stand with the people who have been affected by Cyclone Amphan."

PM Modi announced that the Central government will allocate Rs 1000 crore for advance immediate assistance of West Bengal and that the nation stands with people of the state. Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured, PM Modi added.

