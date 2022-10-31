'Price Of Life Is Not Cheap': Kin Of Morbi Tragedy Victims Narrate Their Inestimable Loss

Family members of the Morbi bridge collapse victims on October 31 spoke about their incomputable loss in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. In a message to the government, they also said that the "price of life is not cheap".

Anil Chavda from Ahmedabad, who lost his three family members in Sunday's tragedy, said that the two children who survived the tragedy are in a state of shock.

'Price of life is not cheap'

"My elder brother, his wife, their daughter and my niece and nephew were on the bridge when it collapsed. My brother, his wife and my niece died in the incident. The two children who survived the tragedy are in shock," Chavda told Arnab.

"My brother and his wife were everything to us," he said as he got emotional while sharing about his heartwrenching loss.

"I appeal to the government to do whatever work it does with care. They should keep in mind that the price of life is not cheap before giving permission."

Jagdish from Morbi, who also lost three members of his family, said that he got the news about the bridge collapse at 7 pm on Sunday.

"My son, my brother and his son were on the bridge. I got to know about the incident at 7 pm. On reaching the site, I saw the bridge collapsed," he said in a dispirited tone.

At least 134 people were killed in Morbi town when the British-era 140-year-old bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening, just five days after it was reopened for people after a six-month-long renovation project.

The shocking CCTV footage of the incident has revealed that people standing on the bridge fell into the Machchhu river after one of the two main suspension cables suddenly snapped.

On October 31, the police arrested nine persons, including former employees of bridge management firm Oreva group, for culpable homicide. The preliminary investigation has indicated that technical and structural flaws, including (lack of) certification as well as some maintenance issues, were responsible for the tragedy, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav said.