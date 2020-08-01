Visakhapatnam Crane Mishap: Probes Ordered; High-level Committee To Be Formed

After 11 people were killed when a massive 70-tonne jetty crane collapsed during a load test in the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the government has ordered probe. This is said to be the first such tragedy in its 75-year history.

The victims were crushed to death on the spot when they came under the massive iron structure that crashed on the ground with a loud thud after its cabin and base snapped during a trial run. The new crane was erected at HSL about two years ago, but was not yet commissioned for regular operations due to change in contractors.

Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said that the new crane was commissioned and was under trial run to bring it under full-scale operation.

"We have ordered an inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and a high-level committee from the administration," he said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the crane accident and directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action.

