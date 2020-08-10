Public Prohibited From Venturing Into Cauvery Due To Incessant Rainfall; Dams Opened

The public has been prohibited from venturing into the Cauvery river as a precautionary measure after water levels of the river rose, M V Venkatesh, the Deputy Commissioner of the Mandya district said. Incessant rainfall in different parts of Karnataka including the Mandya district has resulted in the rising water level of Cauvery river. the state government has already opened many damns which are located in the Uttar Kannada district so that the water can be released to avert any flood-like situation.

The barricades have been put up near Shri Nimishamba Temple at Ganjam in Srirangapatna Taluk to ensure the safety of the public, he said. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center has cautioned people of the heavy rainfall for the upcoming 24 hours.

M V Venkatesh also said, “The Mandya District Administration has put barricades near Shri Nishamba Temple at Ganjam in Srirangapatna Taluk to ensure the safety of the public in general and pilgrims and tourists in particular. The public is not allowed to venture into the Cauvery River as a precautionary measure.”

Red alert issues dues to prolonged and heavy rains

Due to the heavy and continuous rainfall, the situation in Karnataka remains grim. The executive engineer from the Krishna Sagar Reservoir alerted the people who are living in the low-lying areas near Cauvery river to shift to safer places earlier this Friday because the water level of the river is expected to rise more.

“There is a likelihood of releasing surplus water, said the executive engineer in the warning issued by him.

The flood-like situation in many parts of Karnataka

Various parts of the state still continue to reel under a flood-like situation due to the uninterrupted rainfall/ the prolonged rainfall in the state of Karnataka have already destroyed 31,541 hectare of crops and around 23 animals have perished. A relief fund of Rs 50 crore has been released by the state government for the purpose of relief and rehabilitation.

As per the Central Water Commissioner, the water level of Cauvery is slowly rising while the rainfall continues in Bagmandala and its surrounding areas.

