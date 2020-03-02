Pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar Busts Myths Surrounding Coronavirus, Advises Precautions

Amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus and 5 cases having been reported in India, leading Pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar on Monday spoke to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy and discussed the myths surrounding the virus and the advisable precautions to be taken by people to avoid getting infected.

Explaining how the virus spreads, Dr. Parkar stated that the virus spreads easily through human contact like shaking hands, hugging or kissing.

"A coronavirus is a group of viruses and they produce symptoms like any other viruses. The symptoms include cough, fever, body ache, breathlessness, etc. The COVID-19 spreads through contact. It spreads through coughing, shaking someone's hands, kissing someone on the cheek, greeting someone through the body to body contact will give rise to the infection," he said.

Dr. Parkar suggests a list of do's and don'ts to follow

What to do:

Maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between you and someone who is coughing

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, immediately consult a doctor

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth with a flexed elbow

Frequently wash your hands after coughing or sneezing

What to not do:

Don't cough on someone's face

Avoid close contact when you are experiencing coughing or fever

Avoid spitting in public

Avoid international travel to countries where many people are getting infected, especially to Italy, Iran, and Singapore

Who is more susceptible to the Coronavirus?

When asked about who is more likely to get infected with the virus, Dr. Jalil said, "senior citizens, kids, people with heart disease, diabetes, or other major illnesses are more likely to be prone to the virus.''

Talking about the treatment of the virus, Pulmonologist Parkar stated that there is only supportive treatment available." I think Israel has said that they are close to finding the treatment. Another company is close to finding the treatment, but it may take another 8-9 months. Fortunately, in India because of high temperatures, the chances of us getting infected are much lower than colder countries. In a way, the virus gets killed at a high temperature."

