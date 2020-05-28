'Pakistan Globally Isolated; Desperate For Tragedy In J&K': Maj Gaurav Arya On Pulwama IED

Republic TV's Senior Consulting Editor - Strategic Affairs Major Gaurav Arya (retd.) on Thursday congratulated the Indian security forces for preventing a major 'Pulwama-like' terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Arya said that India has to keep its "foot on the accelerator" as "desperate" Pakistan will try anything to disrupt the peace in the Valley to catch the eye of the global community.

'Time to keep our eyes and ears open'

Major Gaurav Arya said, "It's wrong to say that it is a positive fallout but lessons have been learnt from Pulwama to clearly state that we have been on the lookout for such terror activities. The intelligence people who are on the job 24/7 to figure out what is going on, have been on the spot this time. First of all, many many congratulations, a major tragedy has been avoided but at the same time, I would like to caution the forces and say that you have to keep your foot on the accelerator."

"There is no going easy because Pakistan is globally isolated and it will do everything that it can to make sure that a tragedy occurs in Kashmir so that it can have the cameras of the world to focus on Kashmir and tell the world, 'Look we told you something is going wrong in Kashmir' so I think its the time to keep our eyes and ears open. I would like to congratulate the forces again. Very well done!" he added.

The Pulwama police, the CRPF, and the Indian Army detected and destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED after receiving timely input and taking proper action.

Joining Republic TV live on Thursday, DGP Dilbagh Singh revealed that the police had received a credible tip-off about an IED-laden vehicle moving from one location to another and that the vehicle - a white Santro - was intercepted later after a couple of rounds were fired. The DGP also revealed that the modus operandi was similar to that of the heinous February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, pointing out that once again it was a car that was used, with a fake registration number. Further, a big barrel with 50-60 kg IED materials was found inside the vehicle. Further, the J&K DGP said that Pakistan-based Lakshar and Jaish were involved in this incident and that further investigation was underway.

The terrorists managed to flee the spot after abandoning the car, and a manhunt is in progress in this regard. This happened on Wednesday evening, after a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama. The forces fired rounds in the air, and then followed the vehicles, forcing those inside it to scarper. A team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is set to arrive at the location to investigate the matter.

