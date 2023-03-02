Pune-bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar After Bird Hit

Pune-bound Air-Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after take-off.

Odisha | Pune bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take off. Aircraft being assessed, all passengers safe: Airport Authority pic.twitter.com/4PyNPHsYx7 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

The airport authority said, "Pune bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take-off. Aircraft being assessed, all passengers safe."

The air carrier then issued a statement, where it confirmed the incident and said that it is taking appropriate steps to minimise the impact on the other scheduled operations.

Air Asia said, "Flight operating from Bhubaneswar to Pune, suffered a bird hit after takeoff and returned to Bhubneshwar for detailed inspection. We are attending to guests and taking steps to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations."

Air Asia flight grounded by DGCA last month

Last month, another aircraft of Air Asia was grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at runway after one of the flight's tyres was found cracked, as per officials.

As per DGCA, a flight was checked after pieces of the tread of the tyre were seen on the Bengaluru runway. Post inspection at Pune, it was ascertained the sidewall of the tyre number 3 was cracked. It also mentioned that the flight was halted from any further take-offs.

(With input from ANI)