Pune Building Collapse: FIR Against Contractor For Criminal Negligence; Police Detain 3

In the aftermath of the tragic mishap in the Pune building collapse, police registered an FIR against the contractor and have even detained three individuals in connection to the death due to criminal negligence, as per the Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

The fatality relates to the collapse of a steel structure at a construction site at Yerawada area's Lane 8 during the late hours of Thursday. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi took to Twitter to grieve the death and condole the bereaved families.

"An order has been issued to set up a committee led by a senior officer to investigate the steel structure collapse incident. Prima facie, it looks support to the foundation of the structure failed. We're taking the help of technical experts," Pune Municipal Commissioner confirmed to ANI.

Pune building collapse kills 3

Pune Police DCP Rohidas Pawar informed that a mall was being constructed when a heavy steel structure collapsed. He further added that all labourers hailed from Bihar and informed that the reason for the collapse is under investigation. "Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

The primary investigation indicates that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site, reported news agency ANI. In addition, local MLA Sunil Tingre also visited the spot to monitor the relief operation. Tingre added that the construction of the site was being carried out 24/7.

"I have come to know that construction on this site goes on for 24 hours continuously. So we have no idea for how long these labourers were working. They must be tired, which might have led to the mishap. Other labourers present here have informed me that the injured belong to Bihar," he said.

PM Modi extends condolences to victims' families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He expressed that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest.

"Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest," he shared on Twitter.