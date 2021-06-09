Pune Chemical Factory Fire: Police Arrests Owner After 17 Killed; Serious Lapses Found

An investigating committee said on Tuesday, a day after 17 workers (mostly women) were killed in a fire at a chemical company in Pune district, that a big stock of sanitizers stored with flammable chemicals may have intensified the fire. Meanwhile, authorities have filed a culpable homicide charge against one of the firm's owners, charging 'gross negligence', and have arrested him late at night. According to Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Pune rural, a complaint has been filed against Nikunj Shah, one of the proprietors of SVS Aqua Technologies, under the relevant provision of the Indian Penal Code for "culpable homicide not amounting to murder." Shah was interrogated and later arrested.

Owner arrested in Pune fire case

The complaint was filed after a committee led by Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sandesh Shirke presented an inquiry report, according to the SP. According to the preliminary investigation, the company did not follow fire safety and construction authorization standards. Deshmukh claimed that there were no emergency exit doors or open places (where people may take refuge in the event of a fire). According to some of the workers, the doors to the part of the factory where the fire originated were locked, and locals had to smash down the walls using JCB equipment to rescue those trapped within.

Deshmukh said, "In a nutshell, the company officials did not take necessary precautions despite knowing that the materials they were using were combustible. But at this juncture, gross negligence on the part of the firm is being seen, and on that basis, an offence has been registered."

When asked about the source of the fire, he indicated the material used to make a chemical which is used to purify water is flammable, and heat from friction or a spark could have triggered it. Abhinav Deshmukh, when asked if the company made sanitizers, replied it didn't appear so. A tiny quantity of sanitisers was discovered, but he believes it was for the use of the personnel. Some residents claimed that the company was also manufacturing flammable sanitisers without a licence. Sanitizers seem to have played a role in the disaster, according to another official. He claims that the company used to buy sanitizer liquid from outside sources, repackage it, and sell it.

Abhay Chavam, tehsildar, Mulshi said, "We have found around 20,000 to 30,000 bottles of sanitisers in the inventory. Similar half-burnt bottles were found at the fire-ravaged spot. In the first five minutes, two big explosions took place and later the fire spread rapidly everywhere and it is possible only after some highly inflammable material came in contact with the fire."

He said that sanitisers were not created at the site because no raw materials or machinery were identified. He also speculated that the raw material used to make the chemical (which they said was chlorine dioxide) could have come into contact with sanitisers stored in the same location, resulting in explosions. He said, "In the first five minutes, two big explosions took place and later the fire spread rapidly everywhere and it is possible only after some highly inflammable material came in contact with the fire."

Pune chemical plant fire

The inquiry committee report stated that the sanitizer intensified the fire, while the heavy smoke generated by sodium chloride made it harder for the victims to identify a path out, according to another district official. According to him, combustible raw materials were housed in the same location as the actual work.

The firm did not have the essential objection certificates from the fire department, and there was no firefighting mechanism or equipment at the plant, according to the report. Meanwhile, Deshmukh stated that 17 people had died. SDM Shirke had earlier put the death count at 18. There were 17 workers inside the portion when the fire erupted at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, according to company officials. Deshmukh added that because the remains were burnt beyond recognition, blood samples from relatives were gathered for DNA matching in order to identify individuals who were killed.

Samples are being sent to an Aurangabad laboratory in addition to the Pune to speed up the process, he said. He noted that the identifying procedure should take four days to finish. Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, has stated that an investigation will be done and that each victim's family will receive compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI