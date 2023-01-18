Pune Fire Brigade Officer Injured After Kite String Cuts His Neck

A fire brigade officer was severely injured when a stray nylon 'manja', kite string sharpened by powdered glass, cut his neck in Pune city on Tuesday, officials said.

According to fire brigade officials, the victim, Navnath Mandhre, was on duty when a sharp kite string got tangled in his neck in the Gultekdi area, leaving him injured.

He sustained injuries that required 10 stitches, but his condition is stable, they said.

In a separate incident, two police personnel travelling on a motorbike were injured on Makar Sankranti on Sunday when a kite string slit their necks and hands, police said.

The incident took place on Pune-Satara Road.

In run-up to the Makar Sankranti festival, which sees a large number of people flying kites, police authorities had asked Pune residents to refrain from using nylon manja given the danger it poses to human beings and birds.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)