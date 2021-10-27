Pune: Man injured in leopard attack; animal rescued hours later

Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) A man who was out for a morning walk was injured after a leopard attacked him in a residential area in Pune city on Tuesday following which the animal was rescued late in the evening, a forest official said.

The leopard was found hiding in a narrow lane in Gosavi Vasti area in suburban Hadapsar and was rescued after an operation that lasted over two hours, said Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Rahul Patil.

Earlier in the morning it attacked Sambhaji Atole in Sade Satara Nali locality, close to the premises of the leading vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India.

Atole was rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital. He was out of danger, officials said.

"Around 5.30 am, Atole and one of his friends went for a morning walk near a temple in Gosavi Vasti. According to eyewitnesses, the leopard suddenly appeared and attacked Atole. When others raised alarm, it fled," said inspector Arvind Gokule of Hadapsar police station.

Atole told PTI that he managed to push the animal off, but was lacerated on the waist and chest.

A couple of weeks ago, there were reports of leopards being sighted in Hadapsar's Mohammadwadi area which has a large forest cover.

The rescued leopard will be placed in a rehabilitation centre, DCF Patil said.

