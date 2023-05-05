Pune Store Explosion: FSL Report Awaited For Probe To Proceed, Says Cop

Samples collected after an explosion in an electronic appliances store in Pune have been sent for forensic analysis as part of the probe into what caused the incident, a police official said on Thursday.

Videos of the incident that took place on May 1 showed a man trying to lift the shutter of the store at 2:18am and a powerful explosion blowing it out and other items from the shop onto the road outside.

"Two persons were injured in the incident. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad did not find any explosives. Samples from the site have been sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory for analysis. Our probe will move ahead after we get the FSL report," Sandip Karnik, Joint Commissioner of Police ( Law and Order ), Pune, said.

The Anti Terrorism Squad too visited the site but did not find any trace of explosives, another official said.

Shakarnagar police station senior inspector Savalaram Salgaonkar said the store owner had told police he was packing up appliances to move as the lease of the store had ended when the explosion took place.