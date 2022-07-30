Punjab: CCTV Footage Of Hoshiarpur School Bus Accident Accessed; 2 People Reported Dead

In the latest update on the tragic Hoshiarpur school bus accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur that happened on Friday, Republic has accessed CCTV footage of the incident wherein a class 9 student and the conductor of the bus lost their life following the bus accident.

As per the visuals, the school bus is seen stationed at the roadside when an overspeeding and uncontrolled truck from the rear side rammed into the school bus in Punjab's Hoshiarpur area. Following the collision, the bus then rolls down from the offside of the road leading to the death of one class ninth student. The bus conductor who was shifted to the hospital after receiving critical injuries succumbed. Notably, 14 other persons were also injured in this tragic incident.

It is significant to mention that immediately after the incident, the Hoshiarpur police registered FIR against the unidentified person under section 304A (death due to negligence) and relevant section for overspeeding. Hoshiarpur Police is also investigating further into the matter and are currently in search of the truck as well as the driver.

Hoshiarpur school bus accident

