Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Expresses Concern Over Army Helicopter Crash Near Pathankot

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed his concerns over the Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, near Punjab’s Pathankot border. Former Army Captain, Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Concerned over the news of an Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pathankot. District Administration has rushed teams to the location, rescue operations are underway.” Amarinder Singh also informed that he has rushed several teams from the district administration to speed up the rescue operation.

Concerned over the news of an Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pathankot. District Administration has rushed teams to the location, rescue operations are underway. https://t.co/DIWK6asTF0 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 3, 2021



In a tragic incident, the Army Aviation, ALH Dhruv helicopter, crashed in Punjab's Pathankot on Tuesday morning. Following the crash, the Army chopper had fallen into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake.The Ranjit Sagar Dam falls on the border of Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua district and Punjab’s Pathankot.



J&K | Indian Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam, Kathua, today



Some of the floating material of the chopper recovered. Specialized forces & divers are conducting rescue operations. Only after divers go into the lake will we know what exactly happened: SSP Kathua pic.twitter.com/EU1jhtOyqv — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

While informing that some of the floating material of the crashed chopper has been recovered, Kathua SSP told ANI that specialised forces and divers are conducting rescue operations. The SSP further informed that only after divers go into the lake, they will be able to know what exactly happened.

Army helicopter crash: 'Both pilots of Army helicopter are safe'

#UPDATE | Both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam, are safe. The Weapon System Integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot (Punjab) and met with the accident during a routine sortie: Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

Giving out further details of the incident, sources from Indian Amry have said to ANI that both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv Helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam are safe. Sources also informed that the Weapon System Integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot (Punjab) and met with the accident during a routine sortie.



Earlier, the Indian Army sources had told ANI that, as according to the initial reports from the ground suggested that they have been recovered safely. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed its rescue team in the ongoing rescue operation at Pathankot.

Army chopper crashed in J&K's Kathua district in January

Earlier on January 26, an Indian Army helicopter had crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, killing one out of the two pilots on board. After the incident was reported, both the pilots were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where one was reported to be critical and the other had lost his life. The helicopter that had crashed was an Army Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv of the Indian Army and the reason behind the crash was a technical obstacle.

