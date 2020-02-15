Tragic: 4 Children Burn To Death As School Van Catches Fire In Punjab; 8 Rescued

Four students aged between four and six, were charred to death and eight others injured on Saturday after their private school van caught fire in Longowal town of Punjab’s Sangrur district, the police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsamachar road.

Farmers rescued the other students

Around a dozen students were travelling in the van that belongs to Simran Public School in Longowal. The farmers who were working in nearby farms rushed to the spot and managed to rescue eight children, who were then admitted to a hospital in nearby Sunam, while the remaining four couldn't be saved.

Expressing sadness on the loss of lives, Chief Minister of Punjab has tweeted stating that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered on the matter and the guilty will be brought to books.

Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur, where we lost 4 children because their school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to the hospital. DC & SSP Sangrur are on the spot & I have ordered a magisterial enquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 15, 2020

