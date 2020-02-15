The Debate
Tragic: 4 Children Burn To Death As School Van Catches Fire In Punjab; 8 Rescued

Accidents & Disasters

Four students, aged between four and six, were charred to death and eight others injured on Saturday after their private school van caught fire in Longowal town

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:

Four students aged between four and six, were charred to death and eight others injured on Saturday after their private school van caught fire in Longowal town of Punjab’s Sangrur district, the police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsamachar road.

READ | Minimum Temperatures Stay Close To Normal Levels In Punjab, Haryana

Farmers rescued the other students

Around a dozen students were travelling in the van that belongs to Simran Public School in Longowal. The farmers who were working in nearby farms rushed to the spot and managed to rescue eight children, who were then admitted to a hospital in nearby Sunam, while the remaining four couldn't be saved. 

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Reviews State's Flood Preparedness Ahead Of Monsoon

Expressing sadness on the loss of lives, Chief Minister of Punjab has tweeted stating that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered on the matter and the guilty will be brought to books.

READ | Punjab CM Singh Holds Meeting, Asks Officials To Focus On Core Sectors

READ | SAD-BJP Wants Punjab Govt To Withdraw Its Affidavit Supporting Separate Sikh Body For Haryana

