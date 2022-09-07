Punjab Human Rights Commission Writes To DC On Mohali Mishap; Seeks Report By Nov 17

Taking suo moto cognisance of the Mohali Joyride accident, the Punjab Human Rights Commission has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Amit Talwar, and further sought a report on the same before the next hearing date of the case.

Notably, the next hearing has been scheduled for November 17, 2022.

In a statement issued by the Commission, a member, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur has taken strict note of the incident and called for a report from Mohali DC. Noting that the incident has been published in several news articles, it added that a copy of the order along with a news item will be sent to the DC for compliance.

This is in connection to the recent mishap that took place at a carnival in Punjab's Mohali where a spinning joyride collapsed to the ground from a height of 50 feet. A case has been also registered against the organisers of the fair for neglecting safety precautions.

The accident

The incident took place on September 4 during a fair in Mohali when a high-rise spinning joyride came crashing down to the ground from a height of 50 feet. Around 16 people including women and children who were riding the swing got injured in the mishap.

As per the preliminary investigation, a technical snag in the ride led to the accident after a belt holding the wheel at the height was broken.

SHO Rajesh Kumar while speaking to Republic stated that there were safety lapses by the organisers.

"An FIR has been registered against the owners and the fair's management teams. One of the accused, Mukesh Kumar, along with the other individuals hail from Jaipur and the miscreants are still at large", the SHO added.

On the other hand, while the district administration has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to the incident, DSP Harsimran Singh Bal also said that strict action will be taken according to the law against all the accused responsible for the incident. "What we have come to know so far is that they had the permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there is a mistake committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured persons to the civil hospital,” he said,

Image: Republic