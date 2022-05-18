Punjab: Massive Fire In Ludhiana's Commercial Area; Firefighting Operations Underway

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in a shop in the commercial area of Punjab's Ludhiana. Immediately after receiving the information regarding the fire, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blazes. According to the fire service officials, the building in which the fire broke out is a three-storey building in the commercial area of the Ludhiana region.

According to the preliminary reports, the fire broke out at around 7:15 AM on Wednesday. As soon as the locals nearby came to know about the fire, they immediately informed the police as well as the owner of the building. Police officials, as well as the fire services, rushed to the spot immediately to douse the fire. The fire official stated that the fire has been brought to control and soon, the blazes will be doused. "Firefighting operations are underway, 95% of fire brought under control," the fire services official said. He further added that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Furthermore, there have been no injuries reported from the incident so far.

Massive fire breaks out at Agrochemical company in Gujarat

In a related development, a major fire broke out at an agrochemical company at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday afternoon. According to the reports, more than 20 workers have been injured in the fire and the subsequent blasts and nine workers suffered serious injuries and are admitted to intensive care units of the hospital. District collector Tushar Sumera reported that the fire started at Bharat Rasayan, a company that manufactures pesticides, around 4 pm.

Many of the company's workers were present inside the building of the agrochemical company when the blast happened. Police officials stated that an investigation will be launched to learn the cause of the fire and resultant blasts in the agrochemical company at Dahej in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the injured narrated the ordeal and said, “Blast took place all of a sudden in the boiler on Tuesday afternoon. There were 50-60 odd workers present on the premises when the fire broke out. We were taken to hospital soon after the blast took place.” Notably, around 13 fire tenders were rushed to Bharat Rasayan Ltd. to douse the blazes. Police officials told that fire teams took almost six to seven hours to douse the fire because of the presence of chemicals.