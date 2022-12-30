Last Updated:

Punjab: Two Die Of Asphyxiation From Angithi's Smoke In Ludhiana

Two people died of asphyxiation in Punjab's Ludhiana district after smoke from an 'angithi' (coal brazier) filled a room they were sleeping in.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Ludhiana

Image: ANI/Representation


Two people died of asphyxiation in Punjab's Ludhiana district after smoke from an 'angithi' (coal brazier) filled a room they were sleeping in, police said on Friday.

The room was on the campus of a cold storage unit near Machhiwara and it had no ventilation, they said The victims were identified as Jasbir Singh (50), a watchman, and a woman, aged 53. They were from a nearby village, Machhiwara Station House Officer Inspector Davinder Pal Singh said. "They died due to lack of oxygen as there was no outlet in the room for ventilation," he said.

People light 'angithis' to keep themselves warm during the winters. 

READ | Intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
READ | Punjab 2022: AAP storms to power, law and order 'deteriorates', Moosewala killed
READ | Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
READ | Cold weather conditions prevail in Haryana and Punjab

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT