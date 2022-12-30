Punjab: Two Die Of Asphyxiation From Angithi's Smoke In Ludhiana

Two people died of asphyxiation in Punjab's Ludhiana district after smoke from an 'angithi' (coal brazier) filled a room they were sleeping in, police said on Friday.

The room was on the campus of a cold storage unit near Machhiwara and it had no ventilation, they said The victims were identified as Jasbir Singh (50), a watchman, and a woman, aged 53. They were from a nearby village, Machhiwara Station House Officer Inspector Davinder Pal Singh said. "They died due to lack of oxygen as there was no outlet in the room for ventilation," he said.

People light 'angithis' to keep themselves warm during the winters.