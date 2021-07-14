Punjabi Singer Manmeet Singh's Body Recovered From Lake After Flash Floods In Himachal

Following the flash flood on Tuesday night, July 13, the body of Punjabi singer, Manmeet Singh, was recovered from the Kareri lake area in Kangra district, while rescue attempts continued. The news comes just one day after a cloudburst in Dharamshala created a flash flood that washed away vehicles and damaged buildings in the Bhagsu Nag area. On Monday and Tuesday (12 and 13 July), an orange weather advisory was issued for severe to very heavy rains across the plains and mid-hills.

Sufi singer Manmeet Singh passes away

According to reports, Manmeet Singh, a member of the Sain Brothers, a singing group famed for their Sufi melodies, arrived in Dharamshala a few days ago with several friends. They travelled from Dharamsala to Kareri on Monday, July 12. Manmeet Singh is alleged to have slipped and fallen into Kareri Lake during the intense rains. Manmeet Singh's body is currently being transported to Amritsar. Singh was reported missing on Monday, according to Vimukt Ranjan, senior superintendent of police in Kangra.

Dharamshala flash flood

The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh on Monday claimed the lives of nine people and left eight more missing, said reports. 142 roads are currently closed throughout the state, according to statistics provided by the state revenue department and the state disaster management authority.

Following the flash flood on Monday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur conducted an aerial reconnaissance of the state and promised that the state government would provide new hoises in the Boh Valley, which was the most severely affected by the flood. "A village in Boh was severely hit during heavy rains on Monday. I am sad to hear that a woman has lost her life in this landslide. Nine people are still trapped under the debris. We are trying our best to rescue them," he said on Tuesday.

Himachal cloudburst

A landslide slammed Boh valley on Monday, killing six people and leaving four more missing, according to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal Jindal. "One team is working in Boh valley, where so far six dead bodies have been recovered and four persons are still missing there. The DSP and SDM concerned are there at the spot," he said. According to Jindal, one fatality was reported on Monday, four bodies were discovered Tuesday night, and another dead was discovered Wednesday morning.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: ANI/Instagram-sainbrothers786