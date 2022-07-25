Purvanchal Expressway Accident: 8 Killed After Collision Of Double-decker Buses In UP

In a major accident that took place this morning, eight people were killed and at least 16 others were injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh.

As reported by ANI, the accident took place at the Purvanchal Expressway near Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh where the double-decker bus and the other one were passing on the same route but later got into a major crash.

#WATCH | Accident at Purvanchal expressway near Barabanki in UP leaves 6 persons dead & 18 injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one. 3, reported to be critical, referred to trauma centre in Lucknow. Buses were en route from Bihar to Delhi pic.twitter.com/RUELIchJh9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

While six people were earlier said to have been killed, the death toll has now grown to eight. With eight deaths so far, the condition of three people is said to be critical, and have been rushed to Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Notably, the buses were travelling from Bihar towards Delhi when the accident took place near the Narayan Pur village under the Loni Katra police station area.

Visuals from the accident site show the wrecked remains of the double-decker bus with Barabanki police personnel and administrative officials on the spot to investigate the matter. Barabanki SP who also reached the spot spoke to ANI and divulged details about the accident. "Eight people have died while 16 others are injured. The injured people are admitted to the hospital and postmortem will be done of those who died in the accident", he said.

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है।



संबंधित अधिकारियों को राहत व बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने और घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 25, 2022

Expressing grief over the accident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted about the same and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured", he added.

Image: ANI