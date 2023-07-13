Rain-related Incidents Claim Six More Lives In Punjab And Haryana; Toll Climbs To 21

Six more deaths due to rain-related incidents were reported in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, while authorities in the two states focused on relief operations as the weather cleared after days of heavy rains.

The death toll now stands at 21, including 10 in Haryana, according to government data.

Overall, 14 districts have been affected in Punjab and seven in Haryana.

About 14,000 people have been shifted to safer places from waterlogged localities in Punjab's Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts over the last three days, authorities said.

An official spokesperson said 1,058 villages in 14 districts of Punjab have been affected by the floods.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he is getting regular updates on the rain situation.

"All the dams are safe and their water levels are well below the danger mark. Our priority is to provide all kinds of assistance in the affected areas," he said in a tweet in Punjabi.

"Hopefully, the situation in Punjab will improve by the evening," he said, adding his government is standing with the people of the state and will compensate them for any kind of loss.

Drones were deployed and boats pressed into service by the Sangrur district administration to support Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for a proper evaluation of the breach in the Ghaggar river.

In Ferozepur, 1,200 people, including women and children, were evacuated from a dozen border villages in a rescue operation carried out by the district administration with the help of the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

The villagers were trapped in their houses for the last two days due to flooding caused by the Sutlej river, they said.

Army and NDRF teams also evacuated 223 people from the flood-affected Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi, they added.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh said those rescued have been shifted to relief camps and are being provided with ration, drinking water and other necessary items.

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa held a meeting with senior officials of his department and the field staff, and directed them to ensure that there is no shortage of clean drinking water in the flood-hit rural areas.

The Punjab government blamed Haryana for waterlogging in many of its villages, with minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra saying had the neighbouring state cleaned the 'siphon' built upon the Ghaggar river under Hansi-Butana canal on time, the current situation could have been prevented.

In neighbouring Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an aerial survey of some of the flood-affected districts to take stock of the situation.

Khattar said 10 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state.

"In some places, there was record rain. Seven districts -- Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal -- have been affected most by the rains. But there is some respite compared to Tuesday evening. Relief and rescue work is going on a war footing," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also took stock of the situation in Ambala, Karnal, Panipat and Kurukshetra. Riding a tractor, he met those affected by the floods in Ambala and heard their grievances.

Meanwhile, railway officials said services on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla rail section have been suspended till July 16 as the route has been blocked by trees and debris.

The Ambala-Saharanpur section near Ghasitpur was damaged after soil slipped from under the railway line, the officials said.

A special meeting of the Technical Committee of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was held on Wednesday and attended by representatives of the partner states, including Punjab and Haryana.

During the meeting, the position of BBMB dams was reviewed and the position of waterlogging in the downstream areas of the two states was also discussed, the BBMB said in a statement.

After due deliberations, it was decided that no excess water shall be released from BBMB dams till the situation in the downstream areas of the two states normalises and day-to-day coordination with the state authorities will be maintained in this regard. The matter will be reviewed after three-four days, it said.

The water level in the Bhakra dam stood at 1,628.72 feet, while that in the Pong dam was 1,363.96 feet as against the full reservoir levels of 1,680 feet and 1,390 feet, respectively.

The government has set up relief shelters in several districts in the two states.

At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies came together to lend a helping hand to those affected.