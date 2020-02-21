Raipur: A Four-storey Building Collapses, Leaving Three Injured

A four-storeyed building collapsed in the Khamtarai area of ​​Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh on Friday morning. The building was evacuated before the accident in view of the possibility of collapse. It is being told that the foundation was being dug to build a new building just next to the building that fell. Because of this, the foundation of this building was weakened. The dug pit was also filled with water. According to reports, the incident took place at about 11. Three people have also been injured in this incident who are being treated in the hospital.