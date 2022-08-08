Rajasthan: 3 Killed, 2 Severely Injured In Stampede At Khatu Shyamji Temple In Sikar

In an unfortunate incident, three people were killed while several others were injured after a stampede was reported early morning at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday. According to reports, the stampede occurred during the morning hours when there was a huge rush of devotees at the temple. Notably, a monthly fair was being organised inside the temple premises.

Speaking about the casualties, three women devotees were killed in the stampede, while two others severely injured people were rushed to the hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022

Following the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and are helping to bring the situation under control. They are also investigating the reason behind the stampede.

In a first reaction to the same, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla took to Twitter and expressed grief over the death of devotees at the temple. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, "The death of many devotees in a stampede at Khatushyam Ji temple in Rajasthan is heart-wrenching. May God rest the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss. My deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

राजस्थान के खाटूश्याम जी मंदिर में भगदड़ से कई श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु हृदय विदारक है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें तथा शोक संतप्त परिवारों को इस आघात को सहन करने का बल दें। पीड़ित परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना है। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) August 8, 2022

Adding more to it, he also requested the devotees to exercise caution while visiting the temple and cooperate with the administration to control the situation.

Notably, the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan is among the most important pilgrim destinations in the state and attracts thousands of devotees on a regular basis.

