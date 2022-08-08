Last Updated:

Rajasthan: 3 Killed, 2 Severely Injured In Stampede At Khatu Shyamji Temple In Sikar

Three people were killed while several were injured after a stampede was reported early morning at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district.

Nikita Bishay

In an unfortunate incident, three people were killed while several others were injured after a stampede was reported early morning at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday. According to reports, the stampede occurred during the morning hours when there was a huge rush of devotees at the temple. Notably, a monthly fair was being organised inside the temple premises. 

Speaking about the casualties, three women devotees were killed in the stampede, while two others severely injured people were rushed to the hospital in Jaipur for treatment. 

Following the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and are helping to bring the situation under control. They are also investigating the reason behind the stampede. 

In a first reaction to the same, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla took to Twitter and expressed grief over the death of devotees at the temple. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, "The death of many devotees in a stampede at Khatushyam Ji temple in Rajasthan is heart-wrenching. May God rest the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss. My deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Adding more to it, he also requested the devotees to exercise caution while visiting the temple and cooperate with the administration to control the situation. 

Notably, the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan is among the most important pilgrim destinations in the state and attracts thousands of devotees on a regular basis. 

