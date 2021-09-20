Rajasthan: 3 Killed, Several Injured In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Sri Ganganagar

In a collision between a bus and a truck, three people and several were injured in Rajasthan''s Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday night. The fire broke out as the collision occurred due to the tyre burst in the Anupgarh police station area.

Circle Officer Anupgrh Jaidev Siyag informed, “Three charred bodies were recovered from the bus. After the collision, around 20 passengers managed to get out of the bus".

SHO of Anupgarh police station further informed that the truck driver and cleaner too are feared killed in the accident. The injured are hospitalized and are currently out of danger. The administration has announced Rs 1 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

Four killed in Hanumangarh accident

While in another incident, four people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on September 19. Station House Officer (SHO), Rawatsar police station, Ashok Bishnoi informed that the accident occurred on the Rawatsar-Hanumangarh Mega highway.

SHO further informed that the deceased have been identified as Rajat, Neeraj, Rudraksh, and Hemant, all aged between 17-20 years. Following the postmortem, the bodies have been handed over to family members.

Rajasthan MLAs escape car clash

On September 19, three Rajasthan BJP MLAs travelling in a car escaped a head-on collision with another vehicle by swerving sharply off a road in Chittorgarh district. The Police said that the car carrying the MLAs was hit in the rear tyre by the other vehicle, while no one was injured in the incident.

SHO, Nimbahera Sadar police station, Phool Chand informed that the incident occurred when Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya, Raniwara MLA Narayan Singh Dewal, and Reodar MLA Jagasiram were travelling to Pratapgarh. Later, the legislators left for Pratapgarh in another vehicle after the accident.

In another update, according to the Rajasthan government order, a total of 25 IAS officers, including two district collectors, were transferred. Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal was given the Energy Department and was also been made the CMD of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd. While, Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, Roli Singh was made the Principal Secretary of General Administration Department, Estate, State Motor Garage, Chief of Protocol and Civil Aviation Department in Rajasthan.