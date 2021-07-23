Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Grief As Landslide In Raigad Kills At Least 36

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to landslides in Maharashtra’s Raigad. The Rajasthan CM extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished speedy recovery for the injured. At least 36 people have lost their lives due to the Raigad landslide caused by incessant rain.

Taking it to Twitter to express his sadness, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “Deeply saddened to know many lives have been lost due to landslides in Raigad district of Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the families, who lost dear ones. May God give them strength to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.” Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had informed that rescue operations were underway in the region and relocation of people living in landslide-prone areas has also been ordered.

President reacts to the tragic landslide

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his sadness over the news. President Kovind also added that the rescue operations underway in the region will bring relief to the victims. “The news of casualties due to excessive rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts and other areas of Maharashtra is very sad. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss. I am sure that the relief and rescue operations of the Centre and the state will bring relief to the victims,” President Kovind tweeted.

Rescue operations underway after Raigad landslide

According to reports, over 1,000 people have been so far rescued in Maharashtra's Raigad after landslides caused by incessant rain. As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to the areas to carry over the operations. According to the statement issued by the local police, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter.

The continual heavy rains in the region led to four landslides in Raigad. The landslides caused roadblocks in the region further slowing the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, revealed that the Maharashtra Government has requested the Centre and Army for assistance to rescue people who are still trapped in the Mahad area.

