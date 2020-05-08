Rajasthan CM Assures Smooth Supply Of Drinking Water, Says 'no One Will Remain Thirsty'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday assured that their will be smooth supply of drinking water during the summer season. During the review of drinking water arrangements across the state through video-conferencing, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to speed up the repairing works of hand pumps and tube wells.

The chief minister said, "The demand for water will increase in summers and the state government's priority is that people should get uninterrupted supply of drinking water. We will make all possible efforts that no one remains thirsty in this summer season."

CM directs officials to make an action plan

According to a statement from the CMO, Gehlot has directed officials to prepare an action plan to reduce the time in areas where drinking water is supplied once in three days. He further directed them to ensure that people are getting water at least once in 48 hours. Further, he stressed on water conservation along with water harvesting. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure adequate supply of electricity by repairing the power lines that have been damaged recently in the dust storm.

CM urges to provide jobs to labourers

In the view of the Coronavirus lockdown, a large number of labourers have become unemployed. CM Ashok Gehlot urged the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Water Resources and Energy Department to search for possibilities to give work to these labourers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in their projects.

Currently, Rajasthan has around 3,427 cases of Coronavirus. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 56,342, including 37,916 active cases. While 1,886 deaths have been reported overall, around 16,540 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 17,974 and 7,012 cases respectively.

